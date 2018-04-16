Atyrau to hold Samgau business festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Samgau business festival - an educational event for schoolchildren and students aiming to popularise entrepreneurship among the youth will take place on April 21 in Almaty city, the information on the official website of the British Council Kazakhstan reads.

This festival is organised by the British Council and Chevron in partnership with the Atyrau Oblast Akimat as part of the I-SEED: Innovation, Social Entrepreneurship and Education project.



Entrance is free, registration is required.



Visitors can take part in various competitions and win valuable prizes, play tabletop and business games, listen to successful entrepreneurs speaking on various business aspects. The first 300 visitors will receive gifts and surprises from the hosts!



The event is intended for schoolchildren and students 12-23 year old, but is open to all!



The I-SEED Atyrau project under which Samgau business festival is organised has been implemented by the British Council and Chevron with support from the Atyrau Oblast Akimat since 2017 to help young people develop knowledge and skills necessary for a successful career and social activism.



Photo: start-business.ru