Atyrau to host Asian Taekwondo Championships

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The Asian Taekwondo Open Championships will be held in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Atyrau city will host the 1st Asian Taekwondo Open Championships from 7th to 9th September. About 400 athletes from 15 countries applied to participate in the adult tournament. The competitions will begin on September 7 at 9:00 a.m. local time at the Ice Palace. The Asian Taekwondo Open Championships will be followed by the KAZAKHSTAN OPEN 2018 international tournament that will be held in Atyrau from 9th to 11th September.

It should be mentioned that last year the Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships was held in Atyrau for the first time ever. Around 500 athletes from 26 countries participated in the tournament. Due to the high level the tournament was organized, Atyrau region obtained the license to host the next Asian Championships.