Atyrau to host Kazakhstan Race Walking Championship

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM For the first time ever Atyrau will play a host to the Kazakhstan Race Walking Open Championship in October this year, olympics.kz reports.



Over the decades there was no field-and-track athletics in the region. Last May there was founded the Track and Field Federation of Atyrau. In 2017 it held the 1st Atyrau marathon, this May it held the 2nd marathon. The region takes necessary measures to develop the infrastructure for track and field athletics. The federation decided to host the country's Race Walking Championship slated for October as one of the steps to promote this sport.