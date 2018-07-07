Atyrau to participate in Night Race

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM New cultural centres, sports complexes and kindergartens were unveiled in Atyrau region on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana city, Kazinform reports.

Two child care centres each designed for 280 kids, two health and fitness complexes and an outpatient clinic opened there doors in the region. Four high-rises built under the Nurly Zher program were also put into commission, the local administration's press service reports.



Atyrau city visited an agricultural products fair, enjoyed a children's festival, sports events, a concert and fireworks on July 6. Today the city is to host for the first time the Atyrau Marathon. NIGHT RACE.