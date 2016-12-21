Atyrau wells with effluent oil to be mothballed

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In Atyrau region KZT 60 million will be allocated from the budget for mothballing two abandoned oil wells which polluted 30 hectares of the territory.

As earlier reported, in Kumisbek settlement, Atyrau region, wells with leaking oil had been found. The wells had belonged to Kolzhan oil LLP. Emergency situation of technogenic nature was announced in the area. The oil was collected. The damage was estimated to be over KZT 800 million. A criminal case was initiated. However district authorities couldn't find the owners - Kolzhan oil LLP. Akim of the area Nurlan Nogayev reminded of this fact during the working meeting. "Oil companies operating in the region must do business with honesty and responsibility. The oil spilt from the wells caused damage to the environment. The wells were used by the Chinese company "Kolzhal Oil". At the beginning of 2016 the term of the field operation contract expired, and the company left and abandoned the wells without having taken care of possible consequences. Since we could not get hold of the responsible persons we will put the well into mothballs at our expense. This incidence speaks about irresponsibility. We are responsible for these lands before the offspring who will inherit them. Such irresponsible attitude must be put to end", - the head of the region stated.