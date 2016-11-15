Atyrau Zholdary fined for oil product spill

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The specialized authority of Atyrau region has established a fact of pollution of the soil with oil products of the Asphalt Plant, Mgorod.kz reported. According to the source, in September, 2016 120 sq.m of soil were polluted.

The spill was on the territory of the Asphalt Plant of Atyrau Zholdary LLP which is located along Atyrau-Astrakhan route. "The department of environmental protection received a statement of elimination of the spill. Atyrau Zholdary LLP has been brought to administrative accountability under the articles 327 and 337 of the RoK Administrative Offences Code. The violators will pay a forfeit to the amount of KZT 137 thousand", - Azat Kaliyev, Environmental Prosecutor of Atyrau region told. Besides, the Atyrau Zholdary undertakes to provide a guaranty letter with the rectification plan describing the measures to be taken by the company for cleaning and recultivation of the soil at its own expense. Also untill January 2017 the company is to remove the polluted soil and replace it with treated.