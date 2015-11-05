Aubert&Duval-UTMK coop is important element of Kazakhstan&#39;s industrialization program - President

PARIS-ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of his official trip to France, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of Aubert&Duval Georges Duval and President of JSC Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant Assem Mamutova, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The issues of cooperation in metallurgy sector were on agenda of the meeting. As the Head of State noted, joint operations of the two enterprises are an important component of Kazakhstan's industrialization program. The President was also briefed about the companies' work on expansion of manufacture of titanium and magnesium products for machinery and instrumentation sectors.