Audit watchdogs of Belarus, Kazakhstan to focus on measures to reduce accounts receivable

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The work to reduce accounts receivable will become a crucial avenue of cooperation between the audit watchdogs of Belarus and Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Belarusian State Control Committee Leonid Anfimov told the media following the visit of a delegation of Kazakhstan's Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget to Belarus on 14 February, BelTA has learned.

"We have been monitoring the payment and distribution of import customs duties in the EAEU together with Kazakhstan's Accounts Committee for several years. During this visit, we also agreed to work together to reduce accounts receivable. This is the task of all the government bodies, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Control Committee in the first place, since we cannot audit Kazakh resident companies for the time being. This is why the Accounts Committee will help reduce accounts receivable within its area of responsibility," Leonid Anfimov stated.



The fight against shell companies is of mutual interest as they run illegal business in Belarus and Kazakhstan. The two audit watchdogs will team up to tackle such organizations that avoid paying taxes.



"We are also impressed with the selection and training of specialists, and also audit-related research in Kazakhstan. We will study the experience of Kazakhstan's Accounts Committee, which may be used to put into practice Decree No.376 on measures to improve auditing activities in Belarus," Leonid Anfimov underlined.



In turn, the Accounts Chamber showed interest in the steps taken in Belarus to improve the legislation on auditing activities.



A delegation of Kazakhstan's Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget finished its three-day visit to Belarus on 14 February. The visit was arranged to exchange experience and discuss promising avenues of cooperation. The delegation met with senior staff of the State Control Committee and learned more about its subdivisions. Special attention was paid to boosting the efficiency of public spending and state-owned property. The guests also visited Belarus' Hi-Tech Park and large Belarusian companies.



The Accounts Committee is Kazakhstan's supreme audit institution. The audit watchdogs of Belarus and Kazakhstan maintain both bilateral and multilateral cooperation (in the EAEU, the CIS Council of Heads of Supreme Financial Audit Institutions, and the international organizations INTOSAI and EUROSAI), Kazinform refers to BelTA.