Auezov Drama Theatre director appointed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has decreed to appoint Sabit Abdykalykov as a director of the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre.

Vice Minister Aktoty Raiymkulova has introduced the new head to the staff, the theatre's press service reports.



Abdykalykov born on August 1, 1973 in South Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Kazakh National Academy.



Previously, he held the post of the director of the Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Theater for Children and Youth.