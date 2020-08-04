  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    August 4. Today's Birthdays

    08:00, 04 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of August.

    NAMES

    Bekbolat ORYNBEKOV (1957) - 1st Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region. He was born in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Agrotechnical Institute.






    Talgat MOMYSHEV (1968) - Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born in Shchuchinsk, Kokchetav region. He graduated from the Zhambyl Irrigation and Construction Institute; Almaty Institute of Economics and Statistics.





    Adil MUKHAMEDZHANOV (1981) - Chairman of the Board of JSC «Kazakhstan Mortgage Company».
    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!