    Australia allocates $1.39 billion for bushfire recovery fund

    16:09, 06 January 2020
    Photo: None
    CANBERRA. KAZINFORM - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced the allocation of AU$2 billion ($1.39 billion) to a bushfire recovery fund for rebuilding areas affected by the blazes over the next two years.

    The National Bushfire Recovery Fund, which will be led by former Australian federal police commissioner Andrew Colvin, will be dedicated to helping rebuild houses and infrastructure damaged by the fires that have raged in the country since September.

    Source: EFE


