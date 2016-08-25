Australia backpacker murder: Man charged over Mia Ayliffe-Chung death

LONDON. KAZINFORM A man has been charged with the murder of British backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung at a hostel in Australia.

Queensland Police Service earlier named the suspected murderer as 29-year-old Frenchman Smail Ayad.

He is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, 12 counts of serious assault and one count of serious animal cruelty.

Miss Ayliffe-Chung died after being stabbed in Home Hill, near Townsville, on Tuesday night local time.

The 21-year-old from Wirksworth, Derbyshire, died from multiple stab wounds, a post-mortem examination confirmed.

Mr Ayad is due to appear before Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday by video-link.

Earlier, Supt Ray Rohweder, regional crime co-ordinator from the Northern Region, confirmed a 30-year-old British man, Tom Jackson, who was critically injured in the attack, had tried to save Miss Ayliffe-Chung after she was stabbed at Shelley's Backpackers in Home Hill.

Mr Jackson, from Cheshire, remains in hospital with critical head injuries.

'Sick to the stomach'

Of his intervention, Mr Rohweder said: "His subsequent actions were absolutely fantastic. I have no doubt that his actions on that day, as completely selfless as they were, led to the injuries he now has."

Another man - a 46-year-old named by a friend as Grant Scholz, who ran the hostel - received non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

A dog at the accommodation complex was also killed.

Confirming there was CCTV footage of the incident, he added: "There's no-one that can view that CCTV that doesn't come away feeling sick to the stomach. It's absolutely horrific."

The suspect was on a second visit to Australia and had arrived in the country for the second time in March.

Mr Rohweder said he understood Mr Ayad had been in Home Hill for about a month while Miss Ayliffe-Chung had been there only a couple days.

Police have claimed that as Mr Ayad was being transferred from hospital to the station on Wednesday night he became violent towards officers and was Tasered and doused with pepper spray in order to subdue him.

Forensics teams have returned to the scene and specialists from Brisbane are going to Home Hill to do further testing.

Another British backpacker was injured and is in hospital being treated for injuries to both his ankles.

Miss Ayliffe-Chung's family has paid tribute to an "amazing young woman with an adventurous spirit".

The statement, on behalf of Mia's mother Rosie Ayliffe, was read out by her partner Stewart Cormack.

He said: "Mia was full of the kind of open-minded compassion for life that you don't see that often. It felt as though she was reminding us all of the beauty and possibilities we each have that we should live life to the full.

"Mia was a rare person who saw beyond race, creed and belief. She would always treat others with dignity, respect and kindness.

"As a peaceful person Mia had huge respect for everybody. She would not want to be the reason for any hostilities caused by any misrepresentations of the events."



Read more at BBC