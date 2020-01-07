  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Australia bolsters itself against fires as damages continue to soar

    15:15, 07 January 2020
    Photo: None
    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Australia firefighters Tuesday took advantage of improved weather conditions to bolster preparations against the nearly 200 fires that continue to burn in the country’s southeast, following months of ongoing struggles to control them.

    Australia’s weather service expects rains and comparatively moderate temperatures to remain until Thursday, bringing respite to firefighters and providing an opportunity to contain the fires before conditions worsen again toward the weekend, EFE-EPA reports.





    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!