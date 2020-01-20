Australia bushfires threaten the future of 327 plant, animal species

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Devastating bushfires raging in Australia since September threaten the future of at least 327 protected animal and plant species by destroying up to 80 percent of their habitat, the Australian government said Monday, EFE reported.

Fires in the Oceanic country – which has a very unique flora and fauna due to its continental isolation for 30 million years after it broke off from Antarctica – have endangered 272 plant, 16 mammal, 14 frog, nine bird, seven reptile, four insect, four fish and one spider species, according to a document issued by the Australian ministry of the environment.