Australia's Brisbane mulls bid to host 2028 Olympic Games

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM - Australia may make another tilt to host the Olympic Games in the future after successfully hosting two games in the past, local media reported on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

A pre-feasibility study released on Wednesday shows southeast Queensland has the capacity to host the 2028 Olympic Games, with its capital city leading the charge. The potential bid comes as the region plays host to the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

It's believed the local political leaders around the region are in favor of hosting the world event and would now decide on whether to begin the arduous task of conducting a full cost/benefit feasibility study over the next year.



"It is about the long-term benefit of infrastructure," Brisbane Mayor Graham Quirk told local Australian Associated Press.



"It's about the long-term tourism and investment opportunities that these type of events bring as well as out of that the long-term employment opportunities."



Source: Xinhua