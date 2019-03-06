  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Australia's economy slows sharply

    18:50, 06 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Australia's economy slowed sharply in the second half of 2018, confounding an optimistic message from the country's central bank and stoking the case for interest-rate cuts before the end of the year, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

    Gross domestic product grew by 0.2% in the fourth quarter from the previous three months and by 2.3% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

    Tags:
    Economy World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!