Australia's New South Wales declares state of emergency amid bushfires
15:51, 11 November 2019
CANBERRA. KAZINFORM - The government of the state of New South Wales, the region most affected by bushfires raging in eastern Australia, declared on Monday a state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather conditions that could worsen the blazes.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejilkian attributed the seven-day measure to the need to save lives in the face of the flames that have razed more than 150 houses.
Source: EFE