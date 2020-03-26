Australia to host 2022 Women's Basketball World Cup

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Australia was named the host nation of the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, the world's basketball governing body said on Thursday.

«Congratulations @BasketballAUS [Australian Basketball Association] & #Sydney... Australia will host the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022,» FIBA said on its Twitter account, Anadolu Agency reports.

«Basketball Australia and the Russian Basketball Federation were the two finalists bidding to host FIBA's women’s flagship event two years from now,» FIBA said in a statement on its website.

Sydney will host this major tournament for 10 days between September and October 2022 as 12 international teams will play.

Basketball will return to Australia in 2022 as this country previously hosted the 1994 Women's World Cup.