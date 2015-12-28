Australia train derails with sulphuric acid cargo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An exclusion zone is in place after a 26-carriage freight train carrying some 200,000 litres (44,000 gallons) of sulphuric acid derailed in Australia.

The accident happened at 10:20 Sunday morning, 20km (12.4 miles) east of Julia Creek in north-west Queensland.

Three train staff are in hospital with minor injuries. The site was quickly declared an emergency and the 2km exclusion zone was imposed.

The extent of any acid leakage remains unclear, says Queensland Police.

The area has also been affected by flooding, which has hampered access to the site.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Sulphuric acid is a highly corrosive substance that can cause severe burns on contact with skin.

