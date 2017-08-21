Australian boy confirmed dead in Barcelona attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Australian government has confirmed Monday the death of a 7-year-old boy with dual British-Australian nationality following a terror attack in the northeastern city of Barcelona on Aug. 17, EFE News Agency reports.

"We remain in close contact with the family who has requested privacy at this difficult and harrowing time and we ask the media to respect their request," Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said in a statement, referring to the family of Julian Cadman, a 7-year-old boy who lost his life in the vehicle-ramming attack on Aug. 17.

"Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family," said the Cadman family, who also spoke highly of his "energetic, funny and cheeky" personality, according to local network ABC.

The family also thanked people for their help in finding the child, including an intense search campaign on social networks, adding that "We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts."

"Julian was a delightful little boy - curious and energetic with a kind and generous heart," said Greg Whitby, executive director of the Parramatta Catholic diocese of western Sydney.



Whitby lamented the death of the boy, who was studying at a Catholic elementary school in the city and asked people to pray for the health of his mother, Jumarie or "Jom", who was seriously injured and is currently hospitalized in Barcelona.

"Julian will always be in our hearts," said Whitby of Julian, who was in second grade and played on the Girraween Eagles football team.

A Facebook page created during the search for Julian Cadman has received messages of condolence from around the world, while celebrities such as British singer Geri Halliwell and Australian athlete Tamsyn Lewis Manou also expressed their condolences on social media.

The Interior Department of the regional government of Catalonia reported Sunday that authorities were able to identify three more victims of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils (Tarragona), including Julian Cadman.

The death of the boy, who was in Barcelona with his mother at the time brought the death toll from the attacks in Spain to 14 - one from the attack in Cambrils and the other 13 in Barcelona. Authorities have been able to confirm the identities of only 12 out of 14 victims.

The boy's father arrived in Barcelona from Australia on Saturday and, accompanied by psychologists and other emotional support professionals, went to the city's Institute of Legal Medicine to identify his son's mortal remains.

More than 100 Australians have lost their lives due to terror attacks in recent years, including in New York in 2001, Bali in 2002 and 2005 as well as the attacks by Islamic State (IS) in London and Barcelona in 2017.