Australian Olympic rower Sarah Tait dies aged 33

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Australian London Olympics silver-medallist rower Sarah Tait has died after a battle with cancer, aged 33.

Tait, who captained Australia's rowing team at the Beijing Olympics and was in the women's eight when Sally Robbins famously stopped rowing before the finish of the final in Athens 2004, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in March 2013.

The West Australian also won a gold and silver medal at the 2005 World Rowing championships, as well as a bronze in the same competition in 2011.

She won her Olympic silver medal in the pairs in 2012.

Tait, who is survived by her senior national coach husband Bill and two children, stepped away from rowing in February 2014 to fight the disease.

Rowing Australia CEO, Rob Scott, paid tribute to Tait's ability to act as a role model to both past and present athletes.

"She was one of the most determined and passionate rowers in our sport and she will be deeply missed by everyone in the rowing community," he said in a statement.

"The entire Australian rowing community sends its thoughts and best wishes to Bill, the children and Sarah's family at this tragic time."

Scott's views were echoed by Australian team head coach, Chris O'Brien.

"Her spirit for rowing was paralleled with her dedication to her family and friends," O'Brien said.

"Sarah was one of rowing's most successful and impressive female athletes who has left a permanent mark on our sport.

"I was personally inspired by Sarah's pursuit of success in sport and life. She will be sadly missed."

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com