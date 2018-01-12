Australian Open 2018 draw: Putintseva to face Brit Watson

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players have just learnt whom they will face in the opening matches of the first Grand Slam of 2018, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №68 Mikhail Kukushkin readies to play against German Peter Gojowczyk who stands a bit higher in the ATP ranking at №61.



As for the ladies, Zarina Diyas will face world №37 Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who is ranked 29 spots high by WTA.



Yulia Putintseva, the 52nd line of the WTA singles ranking, is set to take on British Heather Watson.