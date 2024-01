ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov finished AO Men's Qualifying Singles 2nd round with a defeat, SPORTINFORM reports.

31-year-old Nedovyesov who ranked 193rd in ATP lost to Spain's Pedro Martinez - 6:4, 6:7(4), 1:6.



21-year-old Martines will meet U.S. Christopher Eubanks in Men's Qualifying Finals.