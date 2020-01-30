  • kz
    Australian Open: Theim in semifinal against Zverev after victory over Nadal

    09:01, 30 January 2020
    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Dominic Thiem overpowered Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, earning a semifinal place against Alexander Zverev, who beat Stan Wawrinka earlier on Wednesday.

    Nadal's bid for a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam ended with hard-fought 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 loss to the relentless 26-year-old, who marked his first Grand Slam victory against the 2009 champion in six attempts, EFE-EPA reports.


    Sport World News Tennis
