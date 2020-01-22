Australian Open: Young Gauff to face champion Osaka

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM American teenager Coco Gauff beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday to face the defending champion Naomi Osaka in the 2020 Australian Open.

Gauff defeated seven-time grand slam winner Venus Williams on Monday in the first round of women’s singles to face Cirstea in the second round, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 15-year-old American tennis player beat her Romanian opponent 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to face Osaka in the last 32.

Meanwhile, Japanese third seed Osaka defeated Saisai Zheng 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 32.

Separately, Australian Ashleigh Barty saw off Slovenia's Polona Hercog 6-1, 6-4 to secure her place in the last 32.

The 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki defeated Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 7-5, putting off her retirement for at least another match.

Australian Open is her last Grand Slam tournament as she is expected to retire from tennis after this tournament.

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova defeated Spain's Paula Badosa 7-5, 7-5 to reach the last 32 while American 14th seed Sofia Kenin beat Ann Li 6-1, 6-3.

Germany's Julia Goerges knocked out Croatia's Petra Martic in a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Australia has been organizing the first grand slam of 2020 despite major bushfires.

The country is witnessing deadly bushfires estimated to have killed 1.25 billion animals with over 20 million acres of land burned.

At least 25 people lost their lives while battling the heavy blazes that erupted last August, causing millions of dollars in damages.

The Australian Open became a fundraiser to help the victims of bushfires. It said in a website statement that at least $5.18 million has been raised for those affected by the fires.

The 108th edition of the Australian Open will end on Feb. 2.