  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Australian scientists develop method to source Covid-19 cases within hours

    11:37, 11 December 2020
    Photo: None
    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM A group of Australian scientists have developed a pioneering technique for fast and highly accurate genome sequencing that will help determine the origin of 'mystery' Covid-19 cases in just four hours, according to a study published on Thursday.

    Researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) used a British Nanopore sequencing technology to sequence the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, in cases where the origin source is unclear, EFE-EPA reports.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!