Australian summers now twice as long as winters, study says

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Global warming in Australia has led to summers becoming twice as long as its winters, new research from Australia Institute Climate and Energy Program revealed Monday.

Australia Institute analysis used Bureau of Meteorology data to show that over the last 20 years, southern summers — with its solstice on Dec. 21 — lasted a month longer than in the mid-20th century, while winters are experienced for much shorter duration, EFE-EPA reports.