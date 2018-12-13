Australians brace for rain, floods as major storms approach
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - People in southeastern Australia were bracing for the impact of thunderstorms and heavy rains, as dozens of drivers needed rescuing after becoming stranded on a highway on Thursday, EFE has learned.
At a press conference, state of Victoria emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp urged people to heed official flood and severe weather warnings and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.