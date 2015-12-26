  • kz
    Austria held roundtable meeting on 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate

    17:48, 26 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A roundtable meeting on the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan was held in the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Austria.

    Ambassador Kairat Sarybay delivered welcoming remarks. Austrian journalist representing Kronen Zeitung newspaper B. Sherbihler shared his impressions of the grandiose celebratory events he attended in Taraz and which were dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. Upon return he published an article about the event. Members of the Kazakh diaspora in Vienna and Kazakhstanis from international organisations, government officials, Kazakhstani students and media participated in the event. The participants enjoyed also a documentary film "550th Anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate" shot with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Scientific and Research Institute of Culture. Source: www.mfa.gov.kz

