Austria keen to cooperate with Kazakhstan in high technologies sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Austrian government is confident that investing in Kazakhstan's economy is the right thing to do.

"Today we've learned that Kazakhstan offers great conditions [for investors]. I would like to take this opportunity and congratulate Kazakhstan on economic growth that exceeded 3% in 1Q of 2017. For Austria, Kazakhstan is an overwhelmingly important market that holds huge potential. Austrian companies are very interested in Kazakhstan's economy," Austrian Vice Minister of Science, Research and Economic Ms Bernadette Gierlinger said at the Kazakh-Austrian Business Forum in Astana on Wednesday.



Vice Minister Gierlinger reminded that Kazakhstan is the key oil and oil products exporter to Austria. Austria, in turn, exports pharmaceuticals and medical products to Kazakhstan.



Ms Gierlinger added that Kazakhstan and Austria have over 30 promising projects in the sphere of construction, energy, environmental protection, infrastructure and healthcare.



But, in her words, Austria is also interested in cooperation in the sphere of infrastructure, agriculture, processing industry, oil and gas and mining sector. In the light of the third stage of modernization there will appear additional opportunities highlighted by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Austria is keen to participate in introduction of new technologies in Kazakhstan.



"I believe our companies can play an important role in that sector. Experience of our companies in the sphere of high technologies is appreciated worldwide," Ms Gierlinger added.



Earlier, at the forum, Vice Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Yerlan Khairov urged Austrian businessmen to invest more in Kazakhstan and talked about the opportunities our country offers foreign investors.



As a reminder, the National Day of Austria has kicked off at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 today,