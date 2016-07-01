Austria presidential poll result overturned

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Austria's highest court has annulled the result of the presidential election narrowly lost by the candidate of the far-right Freedom Party, BBC News reports.

The party had challenged the result, saying that postal votes had been illegally and improperly handled.



The Freedom Party candidate, Norbert Hofer, lost the election to the former leader of the Greens, Alexander Van der Bellen, by just 30,863 votes or less than one percentage point.



The election will now be re-run.



Announcing the decision, Gerhard Holzinger, head of the Constitutional Court, said: "The challenge brought by Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache against the 22 May election... has been upheld."



What were the complaints?



In two weeks of hearings, lawyers for the Freedom Party argued that postal ballots were illegally handled in 94 out of 117 districts.



It alleged that thousands of votes were opened earlier than permitted under election rules and some were counted by people unauthorised to do so.

The party also claimed to have evidence that some under-16s and foreigners had been allowed to vote.



In its ruling, the court said election rules had been broken in a way that could have influenced the result.



But it said there was no proof the count had been manipulated.

Source: BBC News