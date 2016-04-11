Austria to seize Hitler’s birth house

VIENNA. KAZINFORM: Austria said Saturday it wants to seize Adolf Hitler's birthplace from its private owner in a bid to end a bitter legal battle and stop the house from becoming a neo-Nazi shrine.

"We are currently examining the creation of a law, which would force a change of ownership and pass the property to the Republic of Austria," Interior Ministry spokesman Karl-Heinz Grundboeck told AFP.



"We have come to the conclusion over the past few years that expropriation is the ony way to avoid the building being used for the purposes of Nazi" sympathizers, he said.



The plan would involve the state making an offer of compensation to the current owner, he added.



The building in the quaint northern town of Braunau am Inn has been empty since 2011 when the government became embroiled in a dispute with owner Gerlinde Pommer, a local resident. Her family has owned the large corner house where Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, for more than a century. In the early 1970s, the Austrian government signed a lease with Pommer and turned the premises into a center for people with disabilities.