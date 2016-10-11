Austria to showcase innovations of its companies at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with Commissioner of the Austrian pavilion at the EXPO 2017 Richard Schenz in Astana on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Mr. Yessimov informed the Austraian guest that the national pavilions will be handed over to participating countries starting from November 2016, whereas apartments for members of the national delegations will be ready in late October.



Mr. Schenz, in turn, said Austria is happy to participate in the EXPO 2017. "I assume that our country is one of the world's leaders in terms of the topic of the upcoming exhibition "Future Energy". Presently, we get 25% of energy from alternative energy sources," he said.



The Austrian side also made a short presentation of the pavilion's concept which includes innovations of three Austrian companies.