Austrian ‘Power Machine' makes EXPO-2017 guests work up a sweat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Austria Pavilion ‘Power Machine' has been unveiled at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana this morning, Kazinform reports.

The 870 square meters exhibition space is filled with exercising equipment that produces energy, music and wind.







In order to watch the video clip about Austria and set the pavilion alive its guests will have to literally break a sweat - spin the pedals of bikes, haul at a rope, swing.







The guests will see for themselves how hard it is to produce electricity just to boil a kettle, light a lamp, browse the Internet, start a car or an aircraft.







The creators of the pavilion draw attention to the potential of a man and are convinced that it is people who determine what energy will be used in the future.



