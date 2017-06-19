  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Authorities make it easier to find hostel in Astana

    14:12, 19 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 92 Astana hostels can accommodate up to 3,900 people, the city's Internal Policy Department reported.  

    Authorities have also designated 18 dorms of the capital's educational institutions and private organizations to accommodate 6,800 tourists from the regions. The average cost of a night here starts at 3,000 tenge.

    A single booking system is available to arrange your stay in Astana.

    Details on all hostels, such as location, prices, and services, are available through Astana Convention Bureau.The Bureau also helps you find a place to stay.

    Astana Akimat booking department: (mob.) +7-775-116-71-74, +7-777-772-05-06, landline: +7 (7172) 27-78-15, +7 (7172) 27- 78-21

     

    Tags:
    Tourism EXPO 2017 Astana
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!