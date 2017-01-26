Authority redistrubution reform open for proposals till February 26, Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All proposals regarding the amendments to the RoK Constitution suggested by President Nursultan Nazarbayev and put forward for all-national discussion, will be received till February 26, Akorda informed.

The proposals per the President's reforms are received from January 26 till February 26, 2017 in the office of state and legal department of the Presidential Administration and by email at ap2017@akorda.kz .

The order of the President about nation-wide discussion of the bill "On amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" was signed on January 25, 2017.