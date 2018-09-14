Autumn frosts to strike Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today the weather without precipitation, while the country's north is forecast to observe thundery rains. Winds and dust storms are to hit the south, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s is predicted to sweep through North Kazakhstan region.



Wind blowing 15-20 m/s is expected to hit Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions.



Patches of fog are to cover Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions locally.



Frosts are expected to strike Zhambyl, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions in the night with air temperature dropping to 1-3 degrees Celsius and 1-6 degrees in Karaganda region.



High fire risk lingers for another day today in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangystau, Zhambyl, locally in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.