Autumn-like weather takes hold of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains, thunderstorms, hail and bleak wind is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, September 3.

East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Mangystau and Kostanay regions will be hit by wind gusting up to 15-22 mps. Wind with gusts up to 18-23 mps will batter Zhambyl region. Hail is expected in the region as well. Meteorologists predict that first frost may hit Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Zhambyl regions.