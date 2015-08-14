  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Autumn-like weekend ahead for N and W Kazakhstan

    12:51, 14 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold front will bring autumn-like weather to western and northern Kazakhstan this weekend, according to Kazhydromet.

    Temperature will fall to +7, +12°C in these parts of the country in the upcoming days. Meteorologists predict that gusty winds and occasional rains with thunderstorms are expected as well. Unlike western and northern Kazakhstan, other regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!