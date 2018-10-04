Autumn mass bike ride to promote sport in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 4th autumn mass bike ride will traditionally be held in Almaty this upcoming Sunday, Kazinform reports.

The participants will gather next to the Nurly Tau Business Center at 8:30 a.m. on October 7. The bike ride will officially kick off at 9:00 a.m.



The 9km-long route of the bike ride will take the participants along Al-Farabi Avenue, Gagarin Street, and Timiryazev Street. They will cross the finish line near the Atakent Business Center.



The bike ride is organized annually within the framework of the Sporttyk Almaty program to promote mass sport in the city.