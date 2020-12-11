Auyl Party affiliate members convene in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Today members of Ayul Party met at Keme kalgan square in Turkestan region. Candidates for deputies of the Kazakh Majilis took part in the meeting.

Party Chairman Ali Bektayev, candidate for deputy Karlygash Aralbekova, and Dauletkerey Kapuly, poet and writer, candidate for Majilis deputy addressed those gathered.

On behalf of aqsaqals (the elders), public and political figure, head of the regional affiliate of Ayul Party in Turkestan region Ismat Tursynkululy also made the speech.