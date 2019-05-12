Auyl Party election campaign headquarters opens in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The regional election campaign headquarters of the Auyl Party started its work in Almaty.

The Party nominated ex-Agriculture Minister Toleutai Rakhimbekov as its candidate for snap presidential elections scheduled to be held on June 9.



Prior to nomination for presidency, Rakhimbekov was appointed as a head of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Centre which comprises three agrarian universities and 23 scientific research institutions.



Currently, the headquarters numbers 300 members.