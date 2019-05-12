  • kz
    Auyl Party election campaign headquarters opens in Almaty

    15:50, 12 May 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The regional election campaign headquarters of the Auyl Party started its work in Almaty.

    The Party nominated ex-Agriculture Minister Toleutai Rakhimbekov as its candidate for snap presidential elections scheduled to be held on June 9.

    Prior to nomination for presidency, Rakhimbekov was appointed as a head of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Centre which comprises three agrarian universities and 23 scientific research institutions.

    Currently, the headquarters numbers 300 members.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
