Auyl Party nominates its candidate for upcoming presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Auyl Party has nominated Toleutai Rakhimbekov as its candidate to run for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1964 in Karaganda region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute (1986) and the Buketov Karganda State University.



Throughout his professional career Mr. Rakhimbekov served as deputy akim (mayor) of Satpayev, President of KazAgroInnovation JSC, adviser to Vice Prime Minister, deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region, Vice Minister of Agriculture and more.



On April 15, 2019 he was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of National Agricultural Scientific and Educational Center NJSC.



He served as a member of boards of many Kazakhstani companies, namely Agricultural Credit Corporation JSC, Kazagromarketing JSC and Kazenergyexpertise JSC.