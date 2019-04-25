Auyl Party to hold 15th Extraordinary Congress in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party will hold today in Nur-Sultan the 15th Extraordinary Congress dedicated to the presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the party's press service, in attendance will be delegates from all regions of Kazakhstan. Previously, delegates of the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party to the 15th extraordinary Congress were elected during conferences with the participation of party members in all regional branches.

The main objective of the congress will be the nomination of the party's candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Earlier, the Presidium of the Political Council of the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party issued a statement in support for the Head of State's decision to hold snap presidential election scheduled for 9th June 2019.

The nomination of candidates for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will end on April 28 at 6:00 p.m. Nur-Sultan time.