Auyl Party unveils campaign headquarters in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The republican campaign headquarters of the Auyl Party has been unveiled in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on December 10, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the party.

Chairman of the Party Ali Bektayev addressed those present at the unveiling ceremony and highlighted the key aspects of the pre-election campaign.

The party lists of the Auyl Party include 625 candidates to the deputies. 17 regional offices of the party in 14 regional centers and 3 cities are involved in the pre-election campaign.

As part of the pre-election campaign the party will meet with the electorate, hold campaigns, debates, flashmobs in virtual format.