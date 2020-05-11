Available housing construction to give impetus to economic growth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about the available housing construction prospects.

«Available housing construction will become a powerful stimulus to economic growth, employment growth and social support factor. The 7-20-25 program initiated by the Elbasy gave an impetus to mortgage lending and housing construction,» the President said.

The President charged to launch a new project, 5-10-20 program. The Government will channel KZT 390 bln as part of anti-crisis measures.

The President noted that 15 mln sq m or 150,000 apartments and homes are expected to be built this year in the country. One of the strategic directions of the Government is to improve people’s living standards.

The President tasked to set up till the end of the year an Otbasy bank, a development institution, to register and distribute housing.