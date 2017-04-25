  • kz
    Avalance danger in South and East Kazakhstan persists

    13:04, 25 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Avalanche danger persists in three regions of South and East Kazakhstan, according to hydrology department of Kazhydromet.

    "Due to deep snow cover and thaw in the mountainous areas of South Kazakhstan, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions, the avalance danger persists from April 26 to 28. It is recommended to avoid steep snow-covered slopes, not to provoke avalanches. Stay cautious in the mountains," the statement reads.

    Turkestan region Almaty region East Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
