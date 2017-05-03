  • kz
    Avalanche danger in S Kazakhstan, Almaty regions persists

    12:06, 03 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Avalanche danger persists in mountains of Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions, according to Kazhydromet.

    "Due to deep snow cover (80-170 cm) in the mountainous areas of Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions (above 2600 meters) during the period of May 3-31, snow avalanches are possible to occur," the report reads.

    It is not recommended to hold sports and cultural events in the highland zone during this period.

     

