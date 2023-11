ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued in Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"The likelihood of avalanche remains high in the mountains of Almaty region on March 24-26 due to high snow surface and thawing," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Residents and guests of the region are highly recommended to avoid venturing into the avalanche prone areas.