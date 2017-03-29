  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Avalanche warning issued for Almaty region

    10:01, 29 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan warned of possibility of avalanches in mountainous areas of Almaty region, Kazinform reported.

    "Due to a high snow cover and precipitation with a temperature rise, avalanche risk persists in the mountainous regions of the Almaty region, namely in Talas Alatau Mountains and Ugam Ridge on March 29-31. We strongly advive public to avoid steep snow-covered slopes as there is a risk of provoking avalanches", the Committee said.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!